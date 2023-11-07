All things being equal flooding situation could normalise in two weeks - NADMO

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: GNA

Seji Saji, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has disclosed that it will not take more than two weeks for the flooding situation at the three Tongu districts to normalise.



He said NADMO, Volta River Authority and its partners were currently decontaminating and fumigating structures in the enclave as floodwaters have receded.



He said channels of drains were being constructed to free valleys still holding floodwaters to flow out.



Saji disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency and said a lot more was being done to bring the situation to normalcy.



He said some school facilities, being used as safe havens, had resumed lessons for pupils and students with some being used to run a shift system for school-going victims.



The Deputy Director-General said some school facilities with a smaller population were being remodelled for teaching and learning.



He said the safe havens had not recorded any outbreak of serious communicable or waterborne diseases, but pockets of diarrhoea and malaria surges and management of existing medical issues occurred and were being subdued.



Mr Saji said humanitarian relief from public and private organisations continued to pour in and the distribution was better now, as its Central Operational centre had taken charge of the establishment of a committee.



Mr Gorden Akurugu, Volta Regional Director of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), said the ban on fishing in the Volta River along Mepe and Sogakope was still being enforced in view of the highly contaminated nature of floodwaters as the Authority anticipates fish poisoning cases.



He said its surveillance team with support from the Feed the Future NGO, which had a database of fishmongers in the area, were monitoring the situation closely.



He said sachet water producers were still being monitored with samples being cultured to determine closure or otherwise of such ventures to avoid a public health situation.



North Tongu, the hardest hit enclave in addition to Central and South Tongu districts have suffered unprecedented flooding situation after the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



The situation is normalising as the VRA announced the cessation of water spillage.