Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

All the unnecessary drama changed nothing - Ursula Owusu to NDC

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West

Despite the National Democratic Congress’ attempt to prevent her from entering the collation centre around 1 a.m. last night, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has been announced the winner of the election at the Constituency.



Ursula Owusu said the NDC’s drama at the collation centre couldn’t have stopped her from winning the election, saying that, “All that unnecessary drama changed nothing, but has forced me to re-assess my relationship with them for the next four years.”



Addressing the party supporters after she was announced winner, she emotionally

recounted her ordeal at the collation centre in the presence of security personnel.

She said her husband was pushed to the floor in the process, her niece was mishandled and lost her phone through the process as well as herself.



However, she thanked all her supporters, her husband, family, friends and donors for being at her back through this competition.



She also said that just as the NPP asked for four more years to do more, the NPP will do just that to bring development to the people.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.