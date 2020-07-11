General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: My News GH

All the men attacking Opoku-Agyemang have mental dysfunction – KSM

Satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa

Satirist, Kwaku Sintim-Misa known popularly as KSM says the attacks on Prof. Jane Naane Opoku-Agyemang by some men in the NPP is as a result of mental dysfunction.



The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, Monday selected Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the December 7 election.



Since the announcement, the NPP has tried to find fault to taint her image with several attacks from different quarters.



Some known personalities who have attacked the person of the running mate include the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Wontumi who says a cursory look at the physical appearance of the Professor tells you that she’s disappointed in herself.



Also, the Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa at a press conference said the appointment of Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as a running mate is dangerous for the country.



Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu who is the Majority leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs also said in an interview that Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is not fit to be President and therefore John Mahama shouldn’t have appointed her as his running mate.



But reacting to these attacks, KSM indicated that he’s not shocked by the attacks and that they are spitting venom at the running mate of John Dramani Mahama because they are suffering from Mental Dysfunction.



He said “Don’t be surprised at the venom, hostility and hatred directed at Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang from those men: There are 3 reasons for this; 1: FRUSTRATION 2: DESPERATION 3: MENTAL DYSFUNCTION”.





Don't be surprised at the venom, hostility and hatred directed at Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang from those men: There are 3 reasons for this;

1: FRUSTRATION

2: DESPERATION

3: MENTAL DYSFUNCTION — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) July 9, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.