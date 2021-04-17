All teachers asked to register for license, failure means disqualification

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: 3 News

All teachers in Ghana would have to acquire a license in order to be qualified to practise.



As a result, teachers employed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) before September 1, 2018, have been asked to register online and qualify for the license to be issued by the National Teaching Council (NTC).



According to a letter sighted by 3news.com, the teachers concerned have up till Friday, May 7 to register.



The letter was written by NTC’s Registrar, Christian Addai-Poku, to the Director-General of the GES said this is part of the teacher professionalisation process and it affects both public and private sector practitioners.

“For the avoidance of doubt, qualified teachers are teachers who have been trained and certified as teachers by accredited colleges and universities that train teachers.



“It is to be noted that all teachers who were employed after August 31, 2018, are required to pass the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination to merit the license and registration number.



“Thus, their professional license shall be replaced with a full license during the exercise.”



According to the letter, those who fail to avail themselves of this process shall lose their right to practise as teachers in Ghana in accordance with Section 64(1) of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020, Act 1023.