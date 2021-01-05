General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: My News GH

All taxes from Ashanti Region should go to Otumfuo instead of government - Dr. Agyenim Boateng proposes

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The people of the Ashanti Region have been admonished to pay their taxes to the overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II instead of the Government of Ghana (GoG) to ensure development is brought to their doorstep.



“If we want development in the region, we then have to pay royalties on our mineral resources and taxes to Otumfuo. Our traditional rulers are more trustworthy than the government”, founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng has proposed.



According to the disqualified 2020 presidential candidate hopeful, Ashanti Region is underdeveloped hence, the current government needs to do more for the people in return of the massive votes the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is getting from the region.



“No King or Chief is directly responsible to fix roads or do any development, and if we want development from them, taxes have to be paid to them”, the ardent critic of the President Akufo-Addo government spoke on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate in the 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the just-ended presidential election in the Ashanti Region polled 1,795,824 votes representing 71.64% of the total votes cast whiles John Dramani Mahama won 653,149 votes representing 26.1% of the total votes cast



But he contends that despite the region being the stronghold of the NPP, it is yet to see the needed development to correspond with the support it has enjoyed in the last four years and even now



“Despite the votes, Ashanti Region is underdeveloped under their own party in power”, Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng bemoaned.





