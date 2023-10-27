All ‘smiles’ as Akufo-Addo meets Boakye Agyarko

Politics of Friday, 27 October 2023

Former Minister for Energy Boakye Agyarko is one of the former appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has severely criticised his government.



In recent interviews, the former energy minister has made stunning allegations of corruption in the re-signing of the Aker Energy deal in 2019, implicating New Patriotic Party (NPP) starlet and cousin of Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, which he said the president did nothing about.



He even said that he had not been on good terms with the president, whose campaign he managed in the 2016 election, since his resignation as the minister for energy.



The two men appear to have buried the hatchet in a video shared by Gabby on X on Friday, October 27, 2023.



In the video, Akufo-Addo and Boakye Agyarko can be seen smiling as they were having what seemed to be a ‘healthy’ argument.



At some point, Akufo-Addo can be seen shaking his head, after which he made some remarks to his former energy minister while pointing his index finger at him.



Gabby stated in the post that the conversation between the two men is an indication of what the NPP stands for.



“Today in Manya Krobo. This is the NPP. We aren’t afraid to disagree. We aren’t afraid to criticise each other. What binds us together is the common love for Party and Boakye Agyarko embodies that. Yes, we have our differences but his love for party I & those who know him admire,” he wrote.



