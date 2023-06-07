All set for NPP Assin North primaries

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Preparations are underway to begin the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Assin North constituency’s primaries with some officials from the Electoral Commission present.



The EC officials arrived at exactly 08:00am to oversee process at the premises of Akonfudi church of Pentecost.



As at the time of filling the report, EC officials were seen arranging their boot and equipment to begin the process.



Some policemen are also present at the venue to ensure peace, security and order at the voting centre.



The primaries is expected to see about 540 delegates to cast their vote to elect their candidate to represent the NPP in the upcoming parliamentary by-elections.



The number of people present at the voting scene consist of 495 polling station executives, 18 electoral area coordinators, 17 constituency executives, 5 council of elders and 5 council of patrons.



Delegate were seen jubilating, singing and shouting the names of their favorite candidate.



Some were seen clad in party attires, and branded t-shirts of their favorite candidate.



Two strong contestants are battling to win to lead the party on the election to represent the people of the Assin North constituency and they are Charlse Opoku and Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei.



The party’s internal election comes after Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant following a supreme court ruling on the eligibility of the siting Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson to occupy the seat.



The Electoral Commission has since scheduled the by-election for Tuesday June 27, 2023.