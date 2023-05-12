All set for NDC parliamentary and presidential elections tomorrow

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

Following the withdrawal of the interlocutory injunction filed against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries, the party is set to conduct its elections on May 13.



In all, the primaries will be held in 217 constituencies, with 15 put on hold, and 44 going unopposed.



55,862 aspirants are taking part in the parliamentary primaries across the country while a total of 356,624 delegates of the party are expected to vote in the presidential primaries.



The delegates comprise of branch, constituency, regional and national executives, former national executives, sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), former MPs and government appointees, NDC-appointed Article 71 Office Holders, and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives that served under the party’s government.



Also, former appointees under the NDC administration including former Deputy and Ministers of State, former Ambassadors and High Commissioners, former Members of the Council of State, presidential staffers who fall under Article 71 Office Holders, foreign chapters and members of the NDC Professional Forum.



Withdrawal of interlocutory injunction:



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdrew an interlocutory injunction filed against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries in court on Friday, May 12, 2023.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor filed a case in court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for an interlocutory injunction on the NDC primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



He cited anomalies with the NDC’s electoral album for his suit, following it up with a petition to the Electoral Commission.



In court on May 12, the lawyer of Kwabena Duffour, Kofi Kukubor applied an application to have the case withdrawn.



The respondents in the case, in response said they did not have any objection to the application.



Based on this the Accra High Court struck out Dr Kwabena Duffour’s injunction application against the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Speaking after the court’s ruling, the General Secretary of the Party said they are satisfied with the ruling as the party has initially stated that there was no case to begin with.



In an interview, he said; “Yes, it’s been satisfied. The delegates’ list is the main primary document that we are depending on and this list has been ready, and made available to all the contestants.



“So, really, as far as we are concerned, there was no case to begin with, but we are happy they decided to withdraw it,” he added.



