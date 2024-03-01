All sectors of Ghana’s education have been transformed, not only free SHS - Ntim Fordjour

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has praised the Akufo-Addo administration for the transformation it has brought to the education sector over the past decade.



According to him, the investment that has gone into education between 2017 and now is over GH¢114 billion.



Debating on the floor of parliament, he emphasized that this investment extends beyond the widely discussed Free Senior High School (SHS) program, which constitutes only about 11% of the total expenditure.



“The message delivered by the president is the most inspiring and a true reflection of the transformation that has taken place in this country across various sectors in the past seven years. Education under the extraordinary leadership of Akufo-Addo/Bawumia, has demonstrated that Ghana is in a much better place on the front of education than we were some 10 years ago. In infrastructure, we are in a better place we were in 2014.



"… The kind of investment that has gone into education between 2017 and now is over GH¢114 billion and whenever that investment is (sic), the Minority is quick to say all you know about education is free SHS but that is not the only investment that we made... the investment made into Free SHS is just about 11 per cent of that total investment. The rest of the investment was targeted at transforming every sector of our educatio,. he said. ”



President Akufo-Addo's appearance before parliament on February 27, 2024, as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, provided updates on various sectors, including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and anti-corruption efforts.







NAY/AE



