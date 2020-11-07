General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

All presidential ballots printed, except Eastern Region’s – Jean Mensa

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has revealed that the presidential ballot papers for the next month’s elections have been printed for all but one of the 16 regions.

Jean Mensa told Members of Parliament on Saturday, November 7 that except for the Eastern Region, ballots for the presidential elections have been printed.

She indicated, however, that the notices of poll for both the presidential and parliamentary elections have been printed.

“In terms of the presidential ballots, the printing has been completed for all regions with the exception of the Eastern Region.

“And with the parliamentary [ballots], the printing has been completed for the Volta Region, Oti Region and the Upper East Region.”

She was briefing Parliament on the preparations of the Commission ahead of the elections, which are exactly one month away.

Mrs Mensa said the printing of the voter register of about 17,029,971 eligible voters is underway and would be made available to all the political parties in time for the elections.

“It is important to note that political parties have submitted their hard drives to the Commission and have been informed that a good number of them are picking theirs this afternoon.”



