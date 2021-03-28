All politicians must emulate Ken Ofori Atta as a model for patriotism - Afenyo Markins

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo Markins has indicated that Ghanaians need a reorientation on patriotism.



To him, there is the need to use Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a model in this reorientation process considering how he availed himself to be vetted in order to serve the country even though he wasn’t fully fit.



“This is a man who was unwell, he is back so poised to serve his nation. I think that bit has not been emphasized. Sometimes, people say he is not well so why would he still worry himself. Go back to the American Dream. The average American is proud to have served his nation. Can we use this Ken Ofori-Atta’s story as a new beginning of turning our national orientation around; patriotism,” he said on Accra-based Joy FM.



Adding that “Must you be in an absolute state of fitness to serve your nation? Or must we have that courage of purpose, conquerable spirit, your desire, your satisfaction is your ability to serve your nation up to your last breath? I think this is what Mr Ofori-Atta has done. We must all be proud of him no matter what”.



The Finance Minister was on March 25 and 26 taken through the vetting process in Parliament after his vetting was postponed to afford him the opportunity to seek medical care out of the country after some complications emanated after he recovered from COVID-19.