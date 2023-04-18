All persons involved in Gomoa Buduatta fatal accident discharged - GNFS

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Correspondence from the Central Region



DOIII Abdul Wasiu-Hudu, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has disclosed that all persons involved in the fatal accident that occurred at Gomoa-Buduatta on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway have been discharged from the various hospitals.



Giving an update to GhanaWeb as of 06:00 hours, he said all 39 persons who sustained various injuries had been treated and discharged at the Winneba Government and Trauma and Specialist hospitals.



Also, six people who were in critical condition were brought under control and discharged, respectively.



The GNFS was working tirelessly to restore calm at the scene to avoid further incidence.



He urged the citizenry to remain calm and peaceful as the security services were poised to ensure law and order in the country.



Wasiu-Hudu urged drivers to avoid speeding on the road and comply with road traffic rules and regulations to protect lives and properties.



In the early hours of Monday, April 17, 2023, a State Transport Company (STC) with registration number GB 1079-20 got involved in a fatal accident after it lost control and veered off track on a curve, hit a tipper truck, and somersaulted on the road.



The accident led to about 45 persons in both vehicles sustaining a series of injuries, with some in critical condition.



An eyewitness narrating the incident to GhanaWeb said the STC driver was driving at a higher speed rate which resulted in the accident.



He disclosed that most of the passengers were students travelling from Accra to Takoradi.