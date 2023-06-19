All options are on the table - Nogokpo spokesperson after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum

General News of Monday, 19 June 2023

The spokesperson of Nogopko, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, has said that the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo would be meeting to determine the next set of action to take against the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, after he missed the deadline to appear before them.



The chiefs gave Agyinasare a 14-day ultimatum to appear before them for the “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” statement he made which they described as derogatory.



Speaking in an interview on GEROM TV with Maame Grace on Friday, June 16, 2023, Nornyigbey said that the chiefs of Nogokpo would take action because the people of the Volta Region have been disrespected enough.



He added that the archbishop can never make the same remarks about any Akan community in the country.



“All the options are on the table for us. I mean all the options,” Nornyigbey said when asked whether the chiefs of Nogokpo are going to invoke their deity.



“It is about time others must learn to respect we Ewes. I don’t want to be tribalistic but Agyinasare cannot go to the Ashanti land or any Akan community and make that statement,” he said.



He added that this was not the first time a pastor had made derogatory remarks about the Volta Region but this time around they are going to take action.



The spokesperson said that the deity in Nogokpo hates evil spirits and because of that no demonic spirit can live in any of the 16 townships in the community but if Agyinasare says he has found some demons there he must come and help them find their location.



Background



The 14 days ultimatum the chiefs of Nogokpo gave for Agyinasare to appear before them over his “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” statement, expired on Friday, June 16, 2023.



During the Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces. In his sermon, he cited several examples to support his teachings, including an incident where his team experienced spiritual attacks after hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.



“We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” he recounted.



Agyinasare's statement went viral, leading to criticism from sections of the public.



In response, a press conference was held at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V.



The chiefs demanded the presence of Archbishop Agyinasare within the given period, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against them. They said he was to appear before them to explain the comments he made.



