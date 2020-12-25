Regional News of Friday, 25 December 2020

All ongoing projects in Lower Manya Krobo will be completed – MCE

Simon Kweku Tetteh, MCE of Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly

All projects begun within the last four years in the Manya Krobo Municipal Area will be completed, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area has assured.



Simon Kweku Tetteh speaking at the Second Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session Of the 7th Assembly at the Assembly hall said though a number of projects begun under his tenure had been completed and duly put to use, all outstanding projects will be completed soon to serve their purpose.



He said works on notable projects including markets, classroom blocks, toilet projects, road projects, boreholes, etc. were being facilitated for speedy completion.



“The Assembly is working and will continue to work. All ongoing projects begun by government will be completed by the government for the use by the people,” he said with the firm assurance that no developmental project will lag behind. “No development project will lag, all will be completed and given to the folks.”



Some completed projects during the year under review, he said, included construction of office accommodation for the Department of Education which has been completed and handed over to the staff of the directorate, construction of the 2 no. 12-unit classroom block at the Nursing Training College and the completion of a 12-unit classroom block for the Manya Krobo Senior High School.



Finance



The MCE disclosed that the Assembly had as of 30th November 2020 collected Gh? 789,912.37 out of the total budget estimates of GH¢922,669.32 representing 85.61% of Internally Generated Fund (IGF).



The Assembly from its external sources also received GH¢11397,289.87 out of its budget estimates of GH¢14,474,750.25 representing 78.74 per cent as funds from central government and other sources.



Mr. Tetteh while maintaining that the Assembly did not have control of its external sources however noted that the only way to improve its finances is to strengthen the collection and management of its local sources of revenue (IGF).



Health



The Assembly Chief reminded the house of the continued threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic together with its cost and financial implications and urged the public to continue to adhere to the laid down preventive measures during all social activities during the Christmas and New Year activities.



Advice to drivers



The MCE also cautioned drivers to be extremely careful on the roads during the Christmas and New Year festivities by avoiding unnecessary overtaking and speeding, drunk driving, overloading of passengers, and fatigue which are major causes of accidents on Ghanaian roads.



Mr. Tetteh called for defensive driving by drivers to curb the menace of road accidents to save themselves, their relatives, and loved ones.

