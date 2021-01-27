General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: GNA

All is set for Rawlings's state funeral

The State funeral for Rawlings to be held at the Independence Square

All set for the state funeral of former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Independence Square on Wednesday, January 27.



The former President passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at age of 73.



When the Ghana News Agency paid a visit to the Independence Square on Tuesday, workers were on the ground putting finishing touches to their preparation for the national funeral of the Statesman.



Black canopies have been erected on the grounds of the Independence Square and the chairs well arranged in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.



The canopy for the catafalque on which the mortal remains of the former President would be mounted is draped in Ghana National Flag and placed towards the southern end of the Independence Square.



Giant television screens have been provided for those who would be sitting at spectators' stand of the Independence Square.



The state funeral would start at 0900 hours, after which, the mortal remains of the former President would be driven through some principal streets of Accra.



This, would be followed by his internment at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.







