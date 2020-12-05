General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: GNA

All electoral materials ready for Greater Accra elections - EC

The Commission has assured of its readiness ahead of the December 7 polls

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Electoral Commission, Mr. George Kwame Amoah says the Electoral Commission is fully prepared to organize a credible and successful election in Accra on Monday, December 7.



"So far all the relevant electoral materials including the ballot boxes, and ballot papers required at the polling stations have been sent to all the district offices in Accra", he said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the Commission's preparedness towards the elections in Accra, Mr. Amoah said everything had been put in place for a smooth electoral process.



"All officials to man the polling stations have been trained and assigned to their various polling stations for a smooth exercise".



He said the Commission has presented 7,607 polling stations in Accra to the Police for the deployment of security personnel on Election Day.



“On Election Day, each of the 7,607 polling stations in the Greater Accra Region will have six election officers, while, 15,214 BVDs will be deployed to the polling stations, comprising of Presiding Officer, the name referencing list officer, verification officer, two ballot issuers for Presidential and Parliamentary elections,” Mr. Amoah said.



"I was at the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council on Thursday, December 3, to brief the Greater Accra Regional Minister and other heads of security agencies about our readiness for the elections". he added.



According to him, the Commission has procured enough Personal Protective Equipment for the exercise in Accra for every voter to observe the COVID-19 health protocols.



Mr. Amoah said the Commission is ready for future challenges adding that nothing will be left to chance.



The Greater Accra currently has over 3.5 million voters for the December elections.

