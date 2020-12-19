Politics of Saturday, 19 December 2020

All deaths recorded on election day will be accounted for – Okudzeto Ablakwa promises

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Former Deputy Education Minister in charge of tertiary under the erstwhile John Mahama administration and Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has promised that all deaths recorded during the elections will be accounted for.



According to him, such deaths should not be happening in Ghana’s democracy in this day and age of growth and forward thinking.



He indicated that he summoned the Inspector-General of Police to brief the house on the various killings and maiming of civilians.



Okudzeto Ablakwa used the opportunity to console families that have lost their loved ones.



“Today in Parliament, I formally requested that the IGP be summoned to appear before the House as head of the 2020 Elections Security Task Force responsible for the numerous security infractions and excesses that have led to the brutal killings of at least 6 young Ghanaians and left scores fighting for their lives in hospitals across the country. Every death would be thoroughly probed and every bullet fired shall be pursued to a logical conclusion. Hopefully, justice would be manifestly done. Violence and reckless killings must have no place during elections or any other period under this democracy. Condolences to all bereaved families and get well wishes go out to the injured,” he said in a post on Facebook.





