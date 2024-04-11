All actions and inactions have consequences - NAM1 on Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz brouhaha

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, the Chief Executive Officer of now-defunct Menzgold has cautioned against taking intimate photos and videos, particularly in the wake of recent events involving media personality Serwaa Amihere.



According to NAM1, all actions and inactions have consequences.



His comments followed the circulation of an intimate video involving Serwaa Amihere, which has led to legal action against three individuals.



In a series of tweets, NAM1 stated, “All actions & inactions have consequences. Ideally, to avoid a nude leak scandal, don’t take one though It’s an essential part of a long-distance romantic relationship. The one who causes a ‘leak for an advantage’ deserves the condemnation and not the VICTIM. Help her to heal.”



He added "Why do we take photos & videos? Is it not to have and to hold cherished & priceless moments? Just so, we can relive the moments which cannot easily be re-enacted?



“What exactly is wrong if a single lady shares an erotic moment with a polygamous man via an electronic medium?" NAM1 wrote on microblogging site X Twitter on April 10, 2024.



The incident is said to have come to light after a video depicting Serwaa Amihere in bed with a man, identified as Henry Fitz, circulated widely on social media platforms.



As per reports, the ordeal started when Serwaa Amihere's makeup artist was contacted and asked to relay a message to the journalist to pay GH₵5,000 in order to stop the circulation of explicit photos and videos of her. Subsequent threats escalated, with an unidentified individual demanding a larger sum of GH₵20,000.



Despite Serwaa Amihere's compliance with the initial demands, the accused published the video. Following these events, Amihere reported the matter to the authorities, leading to the arrest of Edem Saviour Ketti. the police say efforts are underway to apprehend Henry Fitz, who remains at large as investigations into the matter continue.





