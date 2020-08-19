General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

All Mahama projects cost GH¢54bn, Akufo-Addo has borrowed GH¢160bn - Inusah Fuseini

Former Roads Minister, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

All the infrastructural projects undertaken by former President John Dramani Mahama between 2012 and 2016 cost the country GH¢54 billion cedis, a former minister in the administration has said.



According to Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, all the road projects, schools, and hospitals cost weigh less than half of the GH¢160 billion loans contracted by the current government so far.



The claims come on the back of government’s Results Fair which catalogued the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government infrastructure.



The Tuesday program was addressed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who said works done by the government is unprecedented.



Reacting to the claims, the former Roads Minister said the Akufo-Addo has achieved too little for the amount of resources available to it.



“The total amount of loans contracted by the NPP from 2016 is GH¢160 billion as against GH¢54 billion by the NDC. Everything Mahama made cost GH¢54 billion, the Pokuase, Tema, Obetsebi interchanges were all part of the GH¢54bn loan secured by the NDC.



“We left them we two gas plants. So apart from the loans, they were getting resource, to whom much is given, much is expected. it appears to me that Dr. has graduated with first-class honours in propaganda from University of telling lies,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr.



He also dismissed claims by the Vice President that projects under by the NDC government were too expensive.



“You can’t compare the Tema interchange to the Nkrumah Circle interchange. The Tema interchange is actually a bridge in terms of concept. It’s not an interchange as it’s being called. When you just do propaganda on the face of it, you are going to deceive a lot of people”.









