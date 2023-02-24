All 137 NDC MPs led by Ato Forson have endorsed Mahama’s candidature – Suhuyini

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has disclosed that the entire Minority Caucus in Parliament had endorsed the presidential candidature of John Dramani Mahama.



He told Oyerepa TV on February 22, that all 137 National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs were in attendance at a meeting held earlier this week to pledge their support for the former president.



Asked whether all NDC MPs were in support of Mahama’s bid to lead the NDC into the 2024 elections, he responded: “Absolutely, all Members of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC were all present…



“… and on behalf of all of us, our new leader Hon. Ato Forson made a resounding declaration of total support for his candidature and it was followed by a resounding applause followed by a standing ovation.”



According to him, “the brother of a possible contender was introduced at the meeting because he is also a Member of Parliament and he declared his support,” he added without naming the said MP.







Mahama declares bid, picks nomination forms



Mahama's formal intention to run for a third consecutive shot at the presidency was reported when a number of NDC MPs confirmed after a meeting that he was going to contest.



On February 22, forms were picked on his behalf by Prof. Alabi and regional chairmen amid fanfare. Mahama is expected to address the media in due course to formally announce his bid.



Mahama’s political roots date as far back to the days of Ghana’s independence when his father served in the Nkrumah government.



John Mahama, a political thoroughbred



He is reputed to be one of the most thoroughbred politicians of the Fourth Republic having served from the local level (Assembly) through to becoming a Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Mahama held deputy minister and ministerial portfolios under the Rawlings government before rising to become vice president under John Mills and president when he took over from Mills then won his first full term in 2012.



He is widely expected to contest for the presidency come 2024 as he seeks a final term in office on the back of two straight defeats to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020.



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:











You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







SARA