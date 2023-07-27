All 10 presidential aspirants will beat the NDC any day – NPP communicator

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

A communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abibata Mahama has expressed confidence in the party's ten presidential aspirants to beat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) any day.



She said any one of them possesses the qualifications and capabilities to defeat John Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 general election.



Making an appearance on TV3’s New Day, Abibata Mahama added that they all are more than qualified to secure victory against the NDC.



“What I want to say is that all these 10 presidential aspirants will beat the NDC any day, they are all qualified. Any of them who emerges as the winner can beat the NDC by November 4, 2023,” she said.



Touching on the NPP’s ‘Breaking the 8’ campaign, the party communicator attributed the party's confidence in actualizing this project to the outstanding achievements of the current government.



She emphasized that the NPP's claim of breaking the eight-year cycle refers to their strong record of accomplishments in their time in government.



As such, Abibata believes that any of the aspirants who emerge as the winner in the party’s primaries will give them victory in 2024.



“And when we say we are breaking the 8, we mean breaking the 8. Because we are breaking the 8 on the record of achievements that this government has done.



“We are not just making noise, we are talking with issues and when we talk about achievement, this government has done so much so that we cannot afford to throw any game away.



“So, I am saying these 10 aspirants, they are all qualified, and competent and any of them who emerges the winner will beat the former president,” the NPP communicator added.



