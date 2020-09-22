General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Align party manifestos with long, short-term needs of electorate – Ofei-Aboagye to politicians

Chairperson of the STAR Ghana Foundation, Dr Esther Ofei-Aboayge, has advised political parties to strike a balance with meeting the long and short term needs of the electorate when outdooring their manifestos.



According to her, political parties while making short term promises to their electorate must consider the long-term implications that will not pave way for a comprise.



Speaking on the 'What Is Next show hosted by Rev Dr Opuni-Frimpong, Dr Ofei-Aboagye said the key drivers of national development must be articulated in manifestos to transform the people and its economy.



“I expect researchers and writers of party manifestos to refer to the National Development Planning Commission for reports on performance, trends and where the needs and gaps of the nation can be tracked, gain technical advice that will also shape their party manifestos,” she explained.



“Again, I would expect every political party to have a research department that inspects work done by institutions like Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and also what the Civil Society Groups (CSOs) will also generate to pick up on what the key issues are before putting out their manifestos”



She however recommended that the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) became fully independent and politically empowered with the required logistics, qualified personnel to coordinate, and facilitate the parameters of Ghana’s national developmental drive.



