Alhassan Suhuyini supports 50 artisans in Tamale-North

General News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale-North, Alhassan Suhuyini has supported 50 artisans in the constituency.



The items donated included vulganizing machines, industrial sewing machines, welding machines, carpenter tools, and machines.



Other items were glass-cutting machines, masonry tools, steel bending tools, car washing machines, and grass-mowing tools.



He also commissioned an ultra-modern ten-seater public toilet facility for the people of Kalpohini, a community in the Tamale-North Constituency.



The lawmaker also donated two brand-new motorbikes to selected persons in the constituency.



According to the Parliament’s Mines and Forestry Committee member said the move is to empower them in their various work professions.



Suhuyini while speaking to the media about the move, stated that it is his intention into building the capacity and capabilities of his constituents and sees it as a task he cannot renege on.



“I have a social contract with my people and they have not failed in doing their part, so I cannot also fail. I will do whatever I can to ensure that my people are made better.”



“My support will cut across for everyone and anyone in the constituency. That is my job and I don’t take it for granted.”



