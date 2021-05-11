Alhassan Mubarak, the ‘hope of the Northern youth’ eyes NPP regional youth organizer

Politics of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Alhassan Mubarak who has and is still contributing his quota to the development of the youth of Ghana specifically the Northern Region has recently shared his interest to join the race to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth front in the Northern Region.



The former Tescon organizer and graduate of the Tamale Polytechnic, Alhassan Mubarak has been an integral part of many young people’s lives in the Northern Region especially through his works as a young wing of the NPP and his creative arts company BigTym Entertainment.



In talking about why he is interested in running for the NPP youth Organizer position in the Northern Region, Alhassan Mubarak noted that aside from serving the youth in the North, he has proven to his party his readies to lead the youth in breaking the eight.



He commented:



“From the word go I have always been very much interested in seeing every youth in the Northern Region develop that is why all my activities within the NPP as a youth wing has been to drive growth for my people”.



"Listen, I am a resourceful person. I have contributed by serving the youth of Tamale through my BigTym Entertainment and NPP activities, so I am sure I best speak their language," he added.



When asked about whether he believes it is time for his party, NPP to give him the opportunity to serve the youth in the North, Alhassan Mubarak mentioned that he has worked around the clock within the party well enough to be given the mandate as NPP Regional Youth Organizer.



Alhassan Mubarak explained that as a youth wing he formed the Concern NPP Youth Group in the Northern which has championed a wide range of activities for the party in the region.



He also worked during both the 2016 and 2020 general elections for his party.



"I played an integral role in the Northern Regions for my party," Mr. Mubarak also noted.



In talking some more about his contribution to the party, Alhassan Mubarak further added that he is not one to heighten his credibility as an immerse contributor to the development of the NPP in the North, but his work speaks for itself.



“Aside from working for my people in the North through Tescon as organizer and also been the founding member of concern youth group in the NPP, I also led the organization of the 'Thank You Mr. President' and 'Beacon of Peace Concert'; plus I have been an advocate for the Vice President of Ghana of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia” especially in 2008.



Alhassan Mubarak is the “Hope for The Northern Youth”. His ambition of mobilizing and re-energizing the NPP youth in the region is what sets him apart from his opponents.



The NPP is expected to begin the process of electing new Constituency, Regional and National Executives to steer its affairs for the next four (4) years later this year.



Mr Mubarak is an entrepreneur, a music executive producer and CEO of BigTyme Entertainment, an event and artist management company is very hopeful that the NPP youth will give the opportunity to serve them come next 4 years in the North.