Alhaji Said Sinare invited by police over weapons distribution claims

Alhaji Said Sinare

Alhaji Said Sinare, the NDC National Vice Chairman has denied that he distributed weapons to some persons to cause chaos during the December elections.



He described the allegations leveled against him as false and said that at the end of the day, he will be exonerated.



The Ayawaso North Constituency Chairperson of the opposition NDC is reported to have confessed to the police that Alhaji Sinare supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the December 7 polls.



The constituency chairman is said to have presented an AK-47 and pump action gun to the police as evidence of the arms given out by the NDC National Vice Chairman.



In reaction, the police invited him to report at the station on Thursday, October 29.



But speaking to Accra based Citi FM, Alhaji Sinare gave this possible explanation for the allegation: “He is the Ayawaso North constituency chairman. He is my boy and I groomed him. He is my employee, and he has been working for me for the past eight years and I fired him exactly about five weeks ago because of so many reasons. That blackmail will never work because I am a very clean person with a good track record. I am not going to cause mayhem anywhere, I have been preaching peace everywhere I go.”



Alhaji Sinare further denied knowledge of the source of the AK-47 but indicated that he owns a pump-action gun which has been missing for months now.



“They’ve asked me to report tomorrow at 9am, so I am yet to go there and know exactly what the whole issue is all about but I have got a hint that someone went to present to the police an AK-47 and a pump-action gun that I was going to arm him to get rid of a few people within the system, which is not true. I don’t own an AK-47. I don’t even know where this guy got the AK-47 but the pump-action gun is my pump-action gun that has been registered. I reported to the police that my pump-action gun had been missing some few months back. I have got an extract of that report so at the end of the day I will be cleared because that guy, that constituency chairman must be caught, and they must put him behind bars, and they must find out from him how he got the AK-47,” he explained.



Alhaji Said Sinare added that he has meanwhile written to the leadership of the party to institute disciplinary measures against the Ayawaso North constituency chairman.





