Alhaji Alhassab Yakubu Tali donates to the Tolon constituency

Nawaawa donated a brand new Toyota pick up to the NPP in the Tolon Constituency

The Deputy Managing Director of the ADB, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali also known as Nawaawa, has donated a brand new Toyota pick up to the NPP in the Tolon Constituency as a way of support in preparations towards the December elections.



Speaking to the Voiceless Media after the presentation ceremony at the Constituency party office in Tolon, Alhaji Tali explained that his gesture was borne out of his love for the NPP and his desire to have the NPP retain the Parliamentary seat in the Constituency coupled with securing more Presidential votes.



The Chief of Tolon, Majod Rtd Abubakari Sulemana, who blessed the vehicle before it was handed over to the Constituency Secretariat recounted the role the late Chief of Tolon, Tolon-naa Yakubu Tali and his associates played in the political history of the NPP. He noted that the late Chief Tali, who was the Running Mate to the late Victor Owusu in the 1979 Presidential elections would be happy of this donation for the continuation of the cause he championed all his life.



Receiving the pick-up on behalf of the Constituency, the constituency Chairman, Alhaji Abdulai, thanked Alhaji Alhassan Tali for his gesture and assured that the vehicle would be used for the purpose for which it was donated.



Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the Parliamentary Candidate for the Tolon Constituency, thanked the Deputy Managing Director of the ADB for the donation and appealed to him to also make himself available for the campaign on the grounds.



Hon Habib Iddrisu also donated five motorbikes to some stakeholders in the Constituency for the good and fortunes of the party towards the December elections.



Among those present for the donation were Constituency Officers and representatives from the Regional Secretariat of the NPP.





