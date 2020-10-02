Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

Alhaj Baba Osman Daney appointed Northern Regional NPP campaign team member

Former NPP parliamentary aspirant for Yendi Constituency, Alhaj Baba Osman Daney

The CEO of Dasuma Radio and former NPP parliamentary aspirant in the Yendi Constituency has been duly appointed as the Regional Campaign Team Member by the party in the region led by Chairman Samba.



The Chairman Samba-led NPP has given itself an ambitious target of winning 15 seats in the region and has therefore started the preparations in earnest in order to achieve this feat.



Alhaj Baba Osman Daney, an accomplished Chartered Accountant and Chartered Forensic Auditor has vast experience in public service and also a great grassroot mobilizer who commands a lot of respect within the region particularly the eastern corridor enclave.



By so doing, the party has identified a number of influential individuals within the party who enjoy popularity and respect in the region to help in the prosecution of an effective campaign.



It is therefore not surprising that Alhaj Baba Osman Daney, whom his people affectionately called the Home Boy, has been recognized to serve on the campaign team.



Alhaj Daney is also a key member of the Yendi Constituency NPP Campaign Team as he was among the people who were sworn in on Friday as campaign team members.



As a grassroot person, he is expected to use his experience and influence to assist in enhancing the fortunes of the party in Yendi and Mion areas.



He holds Master's in Banking and Finance in addition to his professional qualifications and has very solid political footing and impeccable academic and professional credentials.



He is seen as a great team player and very generous who maintains his composure and humility regardless of the circumstances.



It would be recalled that Alhaj Baba Osman Daney was recently recognized and honored by a youth group in Yendi known as Coalition of Patriots 4 Victory for his commitment and dedication to the course of the party and investments in the area which have brought jobs to the youth of the area.



Many are those who think he has great political future as he never abandoned the party after losing the primaries but has been campaigning feverishly for the party and its Parliamentary Candidates.





