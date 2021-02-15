Politics of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Alfred Mahama wanted to kill me prior to election 2020 – Wontumi alleges

Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party Chairman Wontumi has alleged that prior to the 2020 elections, the NDC wanted to end his life and the task was given to one Alfred Mahama.



According to him, he has a friend in the NDC whose name he gave as habib.



Chairman Wontumi said regardless of they being friends for long, he has never convinced him to join the NPP.



He said one day while in his car with Habib, he received a call and because Habib was comfortable to receive the call on loudspeaker.



The person who called was Alfred Mahama who was alerting Habib that some thugs have been sent from Tamale to Kumasi to execute their plan of killing Chairman Wontumi so there was the need for Habib to coordinate so the plan is executed.



Habib confused by the order he was given told Alfred Mahama that unfortunately, he was with Chairman Wontumi and that whatever conversation they had was on loud speaker and that the Kumasi Governor had heard of their plans.



Chairman Wontumi said he decided not to mention it anywhere because he knew he could protect himself because for him, any individual who has plans to kill him will die before he dies.