Alexander Sackey - The first secretary to Ghana's High Commissioner in London

The spotlight is cast on the late Alexander Sackey, the former first Chief Advisor cum Secretary to a Ghanaian High Commissioner in London.



Mr. Sackey, landed the historic role when he fled the shores of Ghana after attaining basic education in the country.



After attaining secondary education at Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast and Achimota College in Accra, Mr. Sackey furthered his studies at Exeter College, Oxford University, where he graduated with an honours degree.



Then, his first appointment as the first Secretary to the High Commissioner in London was conferred on him.



Before taking up the role in 1957, he was a labour officer in Tarkwa, Accra, and other places, a humble position that he was said to have handled diligently.



Roles



The late Dr. Alex Quaison-Sackey was highly eulogized during his days as a diplomat, as his duties connected him with different embassies in London, which helped tackle vital matters affecting Ghana.



He was appointed in his 30s, and as part of his duties, he was in charge of scrutinizing all the top priority papers before it gets to his boss, the High Commissioner.



His hard work and dedication earned him the title, ‘Head of Chancery’, which connotes, ‘the man upon whom the organization of the entire embassy revolved.’



Aside from hardcore formal duties, he played the role of organizing luncheons, banquets, and so on for diplomats.



He rose to other top positions afterward



Dr. Quaison-Sackey was appointed Ghana's ambassador to Cuba from 1961 to 1965 and ambassador to Mexico from 1962 to 1964.



In 1965, he became foreign minister of Ghana, but served in that position for only a few months, as he was dismissed when President Nkrumah was overthrown in February 1966.



He was again appointed as Ambassador to the United States in 1978 by the Supreme Military Council led by Lt. General Fred Akuffo.



That’s not all, Quaison-Sackey was appointed as the Minister for Foreign Affairs in Kwame Nkrumah's Convention People's Party government.



He was on a trip to North Vietnam with Nkrumah when the government was overthrown by a military coup d'état leading to the formation of the National Liberation Council on 24 February 1966 led by Lt. General Joseph Arthur Ankrah.



Quaison-Sackey died at age 68 at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, following a pulmonary embolism on 21 December 1992.



He was survived by a wife Elsie Annie Blankson, and six children.



Mrs. Annie Blankson later died on January 18, 2003.



CREDIT: Daily Graphic/Wikipedia