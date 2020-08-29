Politics of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Alex Mould donates to the NDC

Betty Mould presenting the items on behalf of Alex Mould

Former Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould has donated some items to some selected constituencies in the Ashanti to facilitate the operations of the party.



The items includes 16 motorbikes, 15 car batteries and 36 brand new tyres.



Donating the motorbikes and tyres on behalf of her brother, Madam Betty Mould Iddrisu, former Vice Chairperson of the NDC and a National Executive Committee member admonished the constituency executives to put the items to good use to ensure that John Dramani Mahama is elected as President in the December, 7 polls.



She also charged the constituencies to ensure that the party's machinery is fully functioning and battle-ready for the NDC’s mission to rescue Ghanaians from this inept, corrupt and clueless NPP government.



The beneficiary constituencies expressed their profound gratitude to Mr. Alex Mould for his kind gesture and promised to put the resources to judicious use to ensure victory for the NDC in the 2020 elections.





