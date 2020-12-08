General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Alex Adomako retains Sekyere Afram Plains seat for NDC

Alex Adomako, Parliamentary candidate for the Sekyere Afram Plains

The National Democratic Congress's (NDC) incumbent parliamentary candidate for the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency Alex Adomako-Mensah has retained his seat for a third term.



He polled 6,212 as against 5480 to beat the NPP candidate Hon. Joseph Owusu popularly known as Odenkyem who is also the District Chief Executive for Sekyere Afram Plains.



Speaking to Starrfm.com.gh, the soft-spoken MP commended his senior Dr. Kwabena Duffor, Drobonso Constituency executives and the electorate for their support.



He assured the constituents that he will continue to give them the necessary support in the area of development.

