Alert Police on time to foil students demonstration – CHASS instructs headmasters

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) has instructed headmasters in the Ashanti Region to alert the police on time if students in their schools threaten to demonstrate.



According to CHASS, the move will help prevent vandalism of school properties through students demonstration.



CHASS’ instruction follows the disruptive behaviour by some SHS final year students in the region including the Juabeng Senior High School, the Adanwomase Senior High School and the Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School after writing their Intergrated Science paper.



The Ashanti Regional CHASS Chairman, Rev. Father Stephen Owusu Sekyere said proper measures have been put in place to forestall recurrence of the unfortunate incidents in the schools.



“Headmasters should try as much as possible to let the students know they shouldn’t rely on ‘apor’ because no teacher will help them to write their final examination. They (Headmasters) should meet the students to make sure total peace prevail in the school,” Rev. Father Stephen admonished.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Coordinator of Students Representative Council (SRC) Raphael Sakordie in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo has indicated that no student is justified under any condition to demand a right to cheat in examinations.



Raphael Sakordie pointed out that no student will be shielded from punishment if investigations find them at the wrong side of the regulations of the Ghana Education Service.





