Alcohol, shisha, bleaching risk factors of breast cancer - Dr Wiafe

Dr. Beatrice Addae Wiafe, founder of Breast Care International (BCI), has called on citizens, especially young women, to exercise caution regarding certain risk factors associated with breast cancer.



Dr. Wiafe emphasized the need to avoid excessive alcohol consumption, shisha smoking, and the use of skin-bleaching agents, all of which have been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.



In a Graphic.com.gh report, it stated that while the exact causes of breast cancer remain unknown, Dr. Wiafe stressed that there are identifiable risk factors that can contribute to the development of the disease.



She advised both men and women to adopt healthy lifestyles and steer clear of these risk factors.



Dr. Wiafe expressed concern about the growing trend of shisha smoking among Ghanaian women, especially young adults. She pointed out that one puff of shisha is equivalent to smoking ten cigarettes, making it a potential health hazard.



"Lack of exercise and the use of certain skin-bleaching chemicals have also been identified as risk factors," Dr. Wiafe added.



Dr. Wiafe, who is also the CEO of the Peace and Love Hospital, called on all individuals to prioritize breast cancer awareness, emphasizing that the disease has become not only a women's issue but also a matter of social and economic importance.



She stated, "It is alarming if most of our productive women are dying or are being lost to breast cancer, leaving their children without mothers. Breast cancer is not just a woman's issue but a subject that should concern everyone."



The BCI organized the breast cancer awareness walk, themed "BCI Ghana Walk for the Cure 2023: Breaking Myth, Fighting Cure." The event brought together breast cancer survivors, stakeholders, and advocates to raise awareness about the disease and educate the public on the importance of regular screening and early detection.



Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, chief of the Igbos in Ghana, joined the cause and urged friends and families of breast cancer patients to provide unwavering support during treatment.



He called on opinion leaders, particularly religious leaders, to encourage their congregations to seek medical attention when they notice any changes in their breasts, helping dispel myths and stereotypes about breast cancer.



