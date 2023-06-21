Alcohol, ecstasy are the most abused drugs in recent times -NACOC

Health News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has underscored the need for the public, especially the youth, to desist from illicit drug activities, including trade and consumption.



NACOC says it was intensifying awareness, education and promotion of the need to end the consumption of illicit drugs or drug abuse.



Persons who abuse drugs are currently classified as sick people in need of assistance, highlighting the need to end discrimination in order to assist drug abusers in seeking rehabilitation, Patrick Agyapong, from the Education and Prevention Department said.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Sandrah Abakah Quansah stated that there are several abused drugs, both illegal and legal.



Among the drugs she mentioned were cannabis, marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy.



She stated that ecstasy and alcohol were two of the most recently abused drugs in the country.



Aside from that, energy drinks are being abused, which has become a problem that we must address because many of the abusers are addicted and are having difficulty finding money to satisfy their addiction.



To help such people maintain their addiction, they engage in prostitution, armed robbery, and other illegal activities to earn money and purchase drugs.



In conclusion, Agyapong encouraged families not to discriminate against family members who are drug addicts.



He said such families must encourage these addicts and support them towards rehabilitation.



Families who want to encourage their relatives to seek rehabilitation should contact NACOC at 0299401791 or 0299401792.