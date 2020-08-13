General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Albinos tagged as coronavirus patients – GFD decries stigmatization

Andrew Kwame Daklo, Person with albinism

The project coordinator at Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Christopher Agbega, has said there has been a rise in the stigmatization against Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) since Ghana starting recording cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).



He said PWDs, especially people with albinism are being tagged as COVID-19 patients for no reason due to the influx of fake news on the internet and other platforms.



“People with albinism are being tagged with the virus. There is a lot going on that’s not really in the public domain,” he told Berla Mundi on TV3’s COVID-19 360 Tuesday August 11.



Regarding the upsurge of fake news on social media about COVID-19, the Project Coordinator of Media Foundation for West Africa’s Fact -Check project, Adizatu Moro Maiga, said “the need for more information fueling the spread of fake news.”



According to her, the mode of communicating to the public on the COVID-19 initially was problematic because there was not an interpreter to send the message to PDWs with hearing impairment.



“There is a challenge of getting information to people with disabilities. A coordinated effort from government and civil societies can close this gap.”

















