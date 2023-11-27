Alban Bagbin urges unity, civic engagements in upcoming district assembly elections

Politics of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: Office of the Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for unity among the people of Ho and the Volta Region and foster civic engagement as a practical necessity to foster development .



The Speaker made this call in a compelling speech delivered on behalf of the Speaker by his Aide, Peter Bamfo Azameti at the 39th NorDU Annual Yam Festival in Lume in the Ho Municipality with the theme, for this year celebration is "Sustainable Development in Peace & Unity; The NorDU Concept.”



The Norvisi Development Union (NorDU) comprises ten traditional areas in the Ho Municipality, namely; Tanyigbe, Tokokoe, Hodzo, Atikpui, Nyive, Shia, Klave, Avee, Lume and Hoe. Its objective, among others, is to act as an instrument for socio-economic development of the area. The theme for this year celebration is "Sustainable Development in Peace & Unity; The NorDU Concept".



The Speaker emphasized that unity is not just a symbolic gesture but a crucial element in facing the challenges and embracing the opportunities presented by rapid change and development. He urged the people of the Ho Municipality to stand together, recognizing that collective strength surpasses individual efforts.



“The call to unite is not merely a symbolic gesture but a practical necessity. As we forge ahead into an era of rapid change and development, the people of the Ho Municipality must stand together, recognizing that our collective strength far surpasses the sum of individual efforts. Our ability to overcome challenges, create opportunities, and chart a course for sustainable development hinges on our unity.” He emphasised.



Acknowledging the diverse challenges faced, whether in education, healthcare, or infrastructure, the Speaker emphasized that unity would be the key to addressing these challenges effectively. He called upon all residents to collaborate in building a community that preserves its cultural heritage while embracing innovation and progress.



The speech also highlighted the importance of cultural tolerance, unity, and shared values, especially in a culturally diverse nation like Ghana. The recent challenges faced by communities along the Volta Lake due to the Akosombo Dam spillage were not overlooked. The Speaker expressed sympathy for the affected communities and commended the spirit of unity and solidarity demonstrated during the crisis.



“The devastating floods not only affected communities within the Volta Region but had a profound impact on our nation as a whole. In times of crisis, it is heartening to witness how unity and solidarity prevailed, with individuals and communities coming together to aid those in need. This spirit of togetherness is a reminder that, as a people, we are stronger when we stand united.”



The Speaker encouraged civic engagement, urging active participation in upcoming district assembly elections and the 2024 general elections. He emphasized the democratic processes as crucial for shaping the future of communities and the nation.



“I encourage everyone to actively participate in the upcoming district assembly elections and the 2024 general elections. These democratic processes are crucial for shaping the future of our communities and our nation. I urge you to be vigilant during the electoral period, ensuring a transparent and free election.”



The Speaker wished for the 39th NorDU Annual Yam Festival to be a joyous and memorable occasion, inspiring collaborative efforts for the sustainable development of the Ho Municipality, the Volta Region, and Ghana as a whole. The speech highlighted the commitment of the Speaker to promoting diversity, Ghanaian cultural values, and an inclusive parliament through initiatives like the Open Parliament Initiative.