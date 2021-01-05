General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Alban Bagbin to be chosen as NDC Candidate for Speaker of Parliament

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo constituency, Alban S.K Bagbin has been settled on as the NDC’s candidate for the Speaker of Parliament position, it has been reported.



According to Citi News, the decision to nominate the current Second Deputy Speaker was made by the leadership of the NDC caucus in parliament.



Mr. Bagbin, will be assisted by MP for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi as First Deputy Leader.



Also, the leadership for the NDC conclave in Parliament will remain unchanged, thereby, retaining Mr. Haruna Iddrisu as the leader, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka as The Chief Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed and Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe as First and Second Chief Whips respectively.



There have been calls by the NDC MP’s to ensure that the constitutional requirements for electing a Speaker for the august house are strictly adhered to.



According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, protecting the sanctity of the secret ballot would enable MPs of the 8th Parliament to vote freely and according to their conscience.

