Alban Bagbin’s full ruling on Adwoa Safo

October 27, 2022

On October 26, 2022, Alban Bagbin gave a ruling on absentee MPs who were referred to the privileges committee.



He ruled that the report from the committee set up to look into the cases of the MP and two others who had absented themselves for some sittings should be presented before the plenary to be debated.



He, therefore, dismissed the objection of the Majority Leader to the admissibility of the committee report for the consideration of the House.



“As I have noted in this ruling, the decision (sic) on not to admit a motion is the exclusive preserve of the Speaker. In view of the foregoing, the House is well within its right to receive and consider reports of the committee and make a determination arising out of the consideration.



“In the circumstances, it is my ruling that the motion was rightfully admitted, and the report of the committee is subject to the consideration of the House. It goes without saying that the (sic) objection of the Majority Leader today (sic) is hereby dismissed…” he concluded his verdict.



Here is the full ruling of the Speaker







