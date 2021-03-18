General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Alban Bagbin pushing NDC agenda - NPP man

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party’s youth organizer Isaac Asare has called on the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban S.K Bagbon to tread cautiously.



He claims the Speaker is currently doing the bidding of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the Speaker is trying to satisfy his party hence doing things to make the government look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians.



He was reacting to comments by the Speaker that the legislature and judiciary will not accept capping of their budget.



The Speaker has expressed displeasure about the decision by the Executive to cap the budget allocation for the Legislature and the Judiciary.



According to the Speaker, this was unacceptable and ”below the belt”.



“These are arms of government and we are not going to take any budget that is like a ministry’s budget. That is not going to be tolerated. Those arms of government will also have to be strengthened to be able to perform their functions,” he stated.



Addressing the House before they started the post-budget debate, the Speaker said “We can no longer allow the Executive to be running amok without any checks and balances.”



“I am sure this is sufficient notice. I have seen an indication of what is alleged to be ceiling for those arms. I am not going to take that, he added.



“So, the Ministry of Finance is well represented and our own member is coming to read the budget. Kindly take note or else you will have it tough with the right Honourable Speaker,” he said.



But reacting the NPP’s officer said the Speaker need not have brought the issue up when he could have spoken to the president backdoor.



He opined that the Speaker is trying his best to make the base of the NDC happy because the Minority MPs have been attacked by supporters for approving some appointees of the President.



For him, the Speaker should tread cautiously and not allow any political influence to affect his work.



