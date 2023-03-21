Alban Bagbin eulogises late Akoto Osei

General News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has eulogised the late former Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei who passed away on March 20, 2023.



Alban Bagbin described him as an illustrious and well-respected member of the house.



The Speaker made these remarks at the commencement of Today’s sitting after a minute silence was held in his honour.



“Dr Akoto Osei was a very illustrious member, very effective, very well respected, a very true gentleman.



“The former Member of Parliament Dr Anthony Osei Akoto was not just a Member of Parliament but was also appointed a Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning and later became a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, he really distinguished himself at both the Ministry and in Parliament for Ghana.



“Before even joining politics he was a known face and very active civil society leader who worked in the then very vibrant economic NGO.”



The late Akoto Osei was a leading member of the NPP and served as a Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency on the ticket of the party for 20 years.



He was also a renowned statesman having served this country with distinction as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry during the Kufour administration, and later as a Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.



The late distinguished banker, as he was known to all, embodied humility, dedication and selflessness in his service to party and country.



