Alban Bagbin enstooled Nana Adasuoko l

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is also now known as Nana Adasuoko l of the Suma Traditional Council.



This was in commemoration of the 2023 Annual Suma Royal Retreat and Crusade of the Traditional and Local Councils of Churches.



According to a report by 3news.com, the event was characterised by pomb and pageantry at Suma-Ahenkro in the Bono Region of Ghana.



In the words of the Paramount Chief and President of the Suma Traditional Area, Odeneho Dr. Affram Brempong lll, Bagbin was so honoured for his sterling leadership and advocacy for the preservation of culture, values, traditions, and customs of the people of Ghana, the report added.



Speaking after he was enstooled, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, urged chiefs in the country to become part of national conversations, including politics.



He explained that while they must guard against becoming too political, there is also the need for them not to stay silent when conversations of such nature, which mostly bother on national development, are being had.



“As we are at the threshold of an election year, I will encourage Nananom not to remain quiet when it comes to the political conversations that are critical to our democratic development, and our peace and security.



“We must all help to shape the political discourse of this country to ensure that it feeds into the hopes and aspirations of our people,” he said, the report indicated.



