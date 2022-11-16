Alan will resign to pursue flagbearer position if economy stabilises – Adorye

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A member of the Alan for President 2024 campaign team, Hopeson Adorye, has indicated that the Trade and Industry Minister; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, will heed the calls to resign to pursue his ambitions of leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 general elections only if the economy stabilises.



According to him, Mr Kyerematen has a role to play in ensuring Ghana’s economy is brought back on track.



He said Mr Kyerematen cannot afford to put his ambition ahead of the overall interest of the party going into the next elections.



He said the party, and for that matter the government's successes will be the vehicle Mr Kyerematen will run on as flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



He admitted there have been calls from all quarters pushing for the Minister to resign from the government to pursue his dreams of leading the party to break the eight-year political jinx.



"Even last night, I had calls from as far as the Upper East and Upper West Regions seeking answers to why Alan was still part of the government when he is supposed to be campaigning to make his ambitions of leading the party a reality," he revealed.



"Alan Kyerematen is not resigning now because as a country we are in crisis and all hands are needed on deck," he explained.



He was quick to add that the trade minister will humbly tender his resignation if the party opens nominations for the position of flagbearer.



Mr Adorye made the revelation in an interview with Nana Otu Darko, the sit-in host of the Ghana Yensom morning on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.



"I know many people are worried about Alan’s delays in resigning to pursue his ambitions," he noted and added "Alan would have to campaign on the successes chalked on the economy that will be bequeathed to him by the current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



