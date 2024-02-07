Alan will never return to NPP - Buaben Asamoa

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has dispelled suggestions that Alan Kyerematen may consider returning to the NPP if approached.



Some leading members of the New Patriotic Party have called on the party’s leadership to, as a matter of urgency, draw Alan Kyerematen back to their fold.



They argue that his absence from the political party will affect the party’s fortunes in the impending elections.



But speaking to the various suggestions being made, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a leading Movement for Change member, indicated that Alan has not spoken to anyone in the NPP since he left the political party in 2023.



The former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party indicated Alan Kyerematen has never considered ditching his movement to support the governing NPP because he believes his vision will be bought by the people of Ghana, who will vote for him to become the President of Ghana.



“The NDC and the NPP are selfish political parties. They do not move in unison and are not straightforward people. When we started this movement…Let me first say that it is never true that some people have been talking to Alan Kyerematen. It is never true that Alan Kyerematen is thinking of going back; he is not going back to the NPP, so he has not had any form of conversation on that.



"Alan Kyerematen believes that party politics should be a thing of the past and that he as a leader of integrity will not condone corruption and will lead the people of Ghana to ensure the country develops. He is selling his message of hope to the people of Ghana and does not intend to have anything to do with the NPP,” he said on Accra-based Kasapa FM.