Alan will never be Vice President to Bawumia or anyone in NPP - Spokesperson

Solomon Owusu, a spokesperson independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen has threatened grave action against the former Minister for Trade and Industry if he accepts to be running mate to a New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate.



According to the spokesperson, he will poison Alan, who recently left the NPP, if his boss decides to rejoin the party in order to serve as running mate to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Alan will not be a vice to anyone in NPP. In fact, if Alan accepts to be vice in NPP as it is now, I will poison him… I am very aware of what I am saying, of course I will poison Alan if he accepts to be vice to Bawumia,” he stated on Top FM’s Final Point hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.



Owusu noted that Mr Kyerematen having announced his independent candidature has gained the faith of the youth of Ghana as their redeemer, adding that he would commit political suicide if he goes back to the NPP as a running mate.



“Do you think we came to speak lightly? That someone the Ghanaian youth has a lot of hope in to become president and implement programs and policies that will elevate their plight to become a vice president for which he will be rendered useless? What is then your essence?” he questioned.



Solomon Owusu’s outburst was in response to the Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who has recently called on the leadership of the NPP to engage Mr Kyerematen to ensure his return to the party.



Alan, a former flagbearer hopeful of the NPP resigned from the party citing threats, and intimidation against himself and his supporters.



According to Alan, the party’s leadership in pursuant to their preference for a certain candidate in the NPP’s ongoing flagbearership contest have skewed the contest in favour of the said candidate.



Meanwhile the NPP on November 4, 2023, will elect a flagbearer from a set of four candidates made up of Vice President Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







