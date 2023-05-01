Alan will give jobs to the Free SHS children produced from Kufuor's free prego care babies - Campaign team

Politics of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The campaign team of Alan Kyerematen, an aspirant for the flagbearer slot of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) has said that the aim of the former trade minister is to provide jobs for the unemployed youth who were beneficiaries of Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School programme.



The 'Alan for President 2024' campaign team noted that former President John Agyekum Kufuor gave Ghanaians a free maternal health programme, President Nana Akufo-Addo continued the tradition with free senior high school and Mr Kyerematen would crown those policies with jobs.



Speaking at a health walk in Accra on Saturday, 29 April 2023, dubbed ‘Aduro Wo So’, to wit, 'it’s your turn' that was used to kick-start Mr Kyerematen’s campaign in the Greater Accra Region, spokesperson Buaben Asamoa, said the babies who were born as a result of former President Kufuor’s free maternity healthcare programme are the beneficiaries of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s free senior high school programme (Free SHS).



“The vast majority of the beneficiaries of the Free SHS were babies born in 2007 to 2008,” he stressed.



"So, it's the turn of Alan Kyetematen to create jobs with his Ghana Transformation Agenda (GTA),” he declared.



It is the expectation of Mr Asamoa that some one million jobs will be created pursuing through Mr Kyerematen’s GTA for the beneficiaries of the Free SHS.



He said the GTA is key for the development of Ghana’s economy.



Mr Kyerematen, addressing the crowd at Mantse Agbonaa, after walking through some principal streets in the commercial business district, said his quest to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to create a financially sound political party, where party executives could be paid salaries at end of the month.



According to him, this is the only way to create a political party that is sound to sustain the country’s democracy.



He bemoaned the divisive tendencies in Ghana’s political terrain and pledged to offer a change.