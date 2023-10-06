Alan will beat Bawumia and Mahama in the Ashanti Region – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful has warned of potential consequences of Alan Kyerematen's departure from the party and his decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 election.



According to him, dismissing the impact of Kyerematen's exit would be a great mistake.



He emphasized, "Anybody who tells you that Alan Kyerematen's exit will not pose a challenge to the NPP, then the person is not a good politician."



Speaking in an interview on Starr FM on October 5, 2023, he highlighted two crucial factors that could make Alan Kyerematen a significant contender in the upcoming election.



Firstly, he pointed out that Kyerematen enjoys considerable popularity among the Ghanaian electorate, which extends beyond party lines.



He also suggested that Kyerematen's personality and appeal could resonate with voters in a way that benefits his independent candidacy.



Agyapong further argued that Kyerematen's Ashanti background could be a decisive factor in the election.



"Look in the Ashanti Region; they are just deceiving themselves. Look, when they see Bawumia here, Alan here, Mahama here, Alan will sweep the vote...let me tell you, Alan's personality, besides Ashanti, people love him, the way he is, people love him,” he said.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



