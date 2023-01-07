Alan trailing Bawumia, Ken Agyapong in NPP flagbearership race - Ben Ephson

Politics of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen is a key contender in the race to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



But the former diplomat who resigned his position as minister on January 5, 2023 is currently trailing two others, pollster Ben Ephson has disclosed.



"While things might change, I think that Bawumia is leading the NPP flagbearership race followed by Kennedy Agyapong and then Alan Kyerematen after the first two," he told pro-NPP Asaase Radio.



"I suspect that Alan may have also realised that he has a steep mountain to climb and that is why he wants to resign to be able to focus and attempt to close the gap; what comes of it, we will see!



"I think one of Alan’s challenges is that he isn’t in parliament. Kennedy Agyapong on the other hand has worked for the party in parliament," he added in the interview of January 6.



President Akufo-Addo accepted Alan's resignation in a letter dated January 6 and asked Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta to act as caretaker minister.



Alan is widely believed to have resigned to allow him focus on his presidential ambitions.



SARA