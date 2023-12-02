Alan storms Kumasi with Afrafranto Walk

Politics of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen and his Movement for Change support base have planned a health walk in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi, today, (December 2, 2023.)



The walk dubbed 'Afrafranto Walk' forms part of Mr Kyerematen’s campaign to canvass support for his political movement following his breakaway from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Come and be a part of the exhilarating Afrafranto Walk in Kumasi on December 2nd, 2023.



"This event provides a distinctive platform for Ghanaians of various backgrounds to come together in unity, drawing inspiration from our collective strength. Let's join forces to bring about the change and progress that our beloved country, Ghana, so dearly deserves,” an announcement shared via his social media handles read.



In August this year, Mr Kyerematen came third in a special delegates election to select five candidates for the flagbearership contest of the NPP.



Ahead of a final election held on November 4, Mr Kyerematen who had resigned from the ruling government as minister for trade and industry, confirmed his exit from the NPP.



In a statement announcing his exit, Mr Kyerematen grounded his decision on what he described as maltreatment against himself and his supporters by the leadership of the party.



He further accused leadership of the NPP and the government of skewing the flagbearer contest in favour of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr Kyerematen’s independent ticket makes the Ashanti Region a key area to watch in the 2024 presidential election.



The region which is his home region also serves as stronghold for the NPP which he has over the years sought to lead on multiple occasions.





Come and be a part of the exhilarating Afrafranto Walk in Kumasi on December 2nd, 2023.



This event provides a distinctive platform for Ghanaians of various backgrounds to come together in unity, drawing inspiration from our collective strength. Let's join forces to bring about… pic.twitter.com/m6FWYhdeZu — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) November 18, 2023

GA/SARA