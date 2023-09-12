Alan still wants to be president; he will soon tell Ghanaians his next move- Aide

Politics of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A campaign team member of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Benjamin Ekowuah Acheampong, has revealed the former Trade and Industry Minister has not abandoned his quest to be Ghana’s president.



He stated in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that Alan still has the intention of being elected president, although he has withdrawn from the November 4 presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



When asked if, by his revelation, he was communicating to Ghanaians that Alan has the intention of running as an independent candidate or forming his own political party, he said, ”There are several ways one can be elected president in Ghana. You can contest as an independent candidate; you can join a party and contest in their presidential primary; you can also form your own party or form an alliance with an existing party.



All these options exist; the only one that is no longer an option for Alan is that he has withdrawn from the NPP race. There are four more options that Alan has time to decide which could help him. There are several options for him to consider, as I explained to you. Whether to go as an independent, form a new party, or enter into an alliance with another party are all options he will consider. He is currently consulting widely on the next way forward. ”



He also clarified that Alan Cash, as he is affectionately called, has not resigned from the NPP.



He told the host that withdrawing from the race was the best option considering the challenges that confronted the party at the superdelegates conference.