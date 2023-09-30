Alan’s resignation broke my heart - Justin Frimpong Kodua

Politics of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua popularly known as JFK has said that the resignation of leading NPP member Alan Kyeremateng broke his heart when he heard the news.



According to him, he would have intervened if he (Alan) had informed the party about the decision to resign from the party before going public.



A founding member of the NPP and flagbearer aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from the party earlier this week over what he described as "unfair treatment" towards him in their Presidential Candidate race.



Speaking in an interview with Prince Nii Ade (Dr. Cash) on Otec FM’s afternoon political talk show dubbed Dwabrem, Mr. Kodua explained that Mr. Kyerematen has been a pillar to the party and many members including himself.



"Cash, the man (Alan) has been a key player in our party and no one can dispute that. Honestly, he was one of the key ministers who held and supported me in the quest for the General Secretary position and it is not only me he has helped but a lot". "So for such a person to resign from the party should tell you we have lost a great personality," he said.



JFK added that a press conference held by the party was not to fight back at Alan Kyerematen's earlier presser but was to set the records straight on some allegations that were made against the party by the former.